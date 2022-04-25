Nia Sharma Nails Tip Tip Barsa Paani Moves in Red Saree, Aces Nora Fatehi's Garmi Hook Step, Watch Video

Popular television personality Nia Sharma is one of the most dynamic and boldest actresses. Right from the beginning of her career, she's been a trendsetter. The actress enjoys a fan following of 7 million followers on Instagram. She is always in the news due to her glamorous style and dressing sense.

The latest video of Nia has also gone viral on the internet. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a new video of herself. In this video, Nia is seen grooving to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in a red saree on the water, while in red shorts, she is seen dancing to Badshah’s song Garmi.

The video of Nia is from the ITA Awards function, where she was seen setting the stage on fire with her killer dance moves on Sunday. The teaser of this roaring dance of Nia is increasing the heartbeat of the fans and the video has spread like fire on social media platforms. After watching the video, fans have been praising her dancing skills.

Take a look:

The 21st ITA Awards were aired on Star Plus on Sunday, and honoured the best of Indian TV shows.

Nia, who was voted the third sexist woman in Asia in 2016, was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The series premiered on the OTT platform ZEE5. Nia was also seen essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show. Bankrolled by television queen Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Naagin revolved around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman whose ultimate motive was only to seek revenge.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.