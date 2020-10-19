Nia Sharma on Being Trolled for Cutting 'Vulgar' Birthday Cake: Don't Pay Heed to Unnecessary Arguments

Being in the showbiz has its own pros and cons. While the celebrities are on the receiving end of love and admiration for their body of work, social media has also made it possible for fans to troll them over matters that are trivial at times.

Actress Nia Sharma, who featured in Naagin 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India recently, was trolled for cutting a d**k shaped birthday cake as she turned a year older in September. In several videos shared on social media, Nia was seen enjoying her time with friends but many took to the comments section and shamed her for cutting such a cake on her birthday and for sharing it online. Many even called her 'vulgar'.

Here's the video from Nia's birthday party for which she was trolled online.

Now, in an interview with IANS, Nia opened up on social media trolling, saying that she does not pay heed to unnecessary arguments online and instead tries to learn from social media and Instagram.

On being trolled and birthday cake controversy, Nia told the news agency, "I use social media to distract myself from stressful situations. I like to use social media in a fun way. I don't like to argue with people and involve in baseless conversations. I try to learn from Instagram. I keep checking several pages from where I can learn something or the other. Be it a make-up related page or a hair styling page, I devote time on social media on these things rather than paying heed to unnecessary arguments."