Nia Sharma Oozes Oomph in Latest Dance Video; Shakes Leg to Hit Madhuri Dixit Track

After captivating performances in music videos such as Do Ghoont and Phoonk Le, Nia Sharma continues to dazzle her fans with Instagram pictures on Instagram. Nia remains in the spotlight for a variety of reasons, ranging from her fitness to her daring style. The actor’s most recent Instagram reel in which she is dancing to a famous song is going viral. The fans are all praises for the actor.

In the video, Nia is dancing to the remix rendition of the blockbuster song, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Her dance moves are already popular among fans, and this song made them swoon over her even more. From Nia’s first steps to her final ones, fans have showered the actor with love in their comments. The fans are calling her dance moves “killer".

She can be seen with two more girls, wearing a yellow halter neck top and black tights. She paired it with black sports shoes and left her poker straight tresses down. Sharing the video Nia wrote, “Just De-stressing a bit.”

Nia, the boldest Naagin of the Ekta Kapoor series of the same name, recently released another bold clip of herself, practising pole dancing. The video, needless to say, went viral on social media. Nia’s admirers were taken by surprise when she posted a pole dancing video of herself.

The actor, in fact, has been doing a lot of pole dancing these days. In this dancing video, Nia is wearing a bralette and pink shorts. Fans filled the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

