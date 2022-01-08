Nia Sharma Hits Out At Being Slut-Shamed, Claps Back At Trolls For Giving Importance To Her Outfits

Nia Sharma has often made headlines for bold choices, be it with regard to her projects or her clothes. While Nia has often picked roles that present her in a different light, her courageous style choices have also turned heads. However, Nia has also had her share of trolling as well. The actor has been slut-shamed for wearing outfits that show too much skin.

Speaking about it in a recent interview, Nia remembered the trolling began back in 2016-2017 when she was in the news for her project Twisted. “I had just finished Jamai and I did a show Twisted where I had kissed a girl, woh bawal. But at that time I thought sahi toh hai, it’s ok. Big deal, you are being talked about. But it never stopped, my clothes are till today, the topic of discussion. Even when my song was released, the comments below were the same. How did that become my attempt at being in the news, are you alright? Every song comes with their own characters and I have played them all with equal elan," she said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble.

Nia also asked how someone wearing a six-inch cleavage-revealing outfit is called graceful while her seven-and-a-half-inch revealing outfit is considered otherwise. “How do I become a slut and you are still the epitome of grace? It doesn’t work like that," she added. Nia said that the comments don’t stop and sometimes she wonders if her ‘entire facade is only about clothes and nothing more.’

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Nia dropped a teaser of her new song Phoonk Le. In the video, Nia is seen wearing colourful ensembles and dancing to the song. She shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Mirchi na lag jayeee kahiiii #PHOONKLE. Countdown begins! Stay tuned-10th Jan!" Nia tagged music label Saregama India and musician Nikhita Gandhi.

