Nia Sharma Performs Intimate Dance With Tony Kakkar on Their Song Waada; Video Goes Viral

Nia Sharma was excited to meet singer Tony Kakkar after a long time. The two have previously worked together on a music video, titled Waada. Nia and Tony reunited at a success party of the latter’s recently released music video “Kaanta Laga." Nia also took to her Instagram account to extend her best wishes to Tony and also praised him for all the hard work that he put in to come this far.

Alongside a beautiful note, Nia also posted a video from the bash. In the clip, Tony can be seen singing Waada as Nia holds his hand and performs a couple dance with him. “Re-living this beautiful song ‘Wadaa’ that we did years ago @tonykakkar… you’ve come such a long way… To only creating ‘Trends’ today. More power to you," she wrote. Nia opted for a red hot backless dress for the party. She kept her makeup minimal and hightlighted her look with a brick red lip colour.

The bash was also attended by Avneet Kaur, Neha Kakkar and Sunil Grover. Kaanta Laga also features Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha.

Recently, Nia Sharma talked about being out of work for several months after her show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, went off the air. She said that it was a difficult time for her as she was “all alone in Mumbai," without any friends, and did not have any earnings as well.

Nia got her first big break in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. The show went off the air in 2013. She then went on to appear in Jamai Raja in 2014.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).”

Nia was recently seen as a guest on Bigg Boss OTT and also featured in a new music video titled Do Ghoont.

