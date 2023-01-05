Nia Sharma Performs Splits On Trampoline in Sexy Monokini; Netizen Asks 'Chhoti Bachchi Ho Kya'

Television actress Nia Sharma’s new year getaway in Goa hasn’t ended yet. Since the past few days, the Naagin 4 fame has created a tremendous buzz on social media with glimpses of her beachy vacation. Now, it seems that Nia Sharma is keen on trying out new things as she embraces the new beginning of 2023. On Thursday afternoon, the actress shared a happy video of her enjoying a fun trampoline session. But what also stole the limelight was her scintillating monokini.

In the clip, an energetic Nia Sharma takes over the trampoline to perform multiple air splits in quick succession. Not only jumps but the enthusiastic celebrity also ended up trying multiple flips before the video ended. If the clip is anything to go by, the wide smile on her face indicated that the actress is currently enjoying a gala time with her close friends who appear towards the end posing for a fun photo. Apart from trying out fun activities, the group of three also colour-complemented each other by tripling in black attires.

While sharing the fun video joked that she is “Learning monkey business” with her tribe. Check out the video here:

When it came to her style statement, Nia opted for a bold monokini featuring a plunging neckline and multiple cut-out detailing that flaunted her gorgeous skin. It was late at night when the actress enjoyed the trampoline session with her friends on a sandy beach. Within an hour the video amassed over fifteen thousand views and more than thirteen thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving a barrage of fans to compliment the star.

A user called it, “So cool,” another added, “I’m flabbergasted by your fitness and hotness." Meanwhile, a string of red hearts and fire emojis also flooded the comment section of the post. This came just a day after, Nia posted a stunning video of her playing with the water waves on a beach shore. Just like her latest style statement, she was seen in an off-shoulder white monokini that was accessorized by statement sunglasses and a neckpiece. “Going with the flow,” she captioned her previous reel video.

In terms of work, she last participated in the celebrity dance reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, which was hosted by Maniesh Paul, while Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis, and Madhuri Dixit appeared as judges

