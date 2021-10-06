Nia Sharma Poses in Black Backless Bralette with Long Skirt in New Pics

Actress Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures of herself, wearing a velvet black backless bralette teamed with black and white long skirt. The actress sported the look for the promotion of her upcoming song ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, also featuring singer Rahul Vaidya. “All I love is a Glitter bath," the actress wrote alongside the pictures.

In an earlier post, the actress had informed fans about her collaboration with Rahul. In the pictures, the actress can be seen in a pink lehenga top, while Rahul is wearing a pink t-shirt with denim jacket and bottoms. " @rahulvaidyarkv 💯❤️8th Oct! Mark your date. We are coming with something BIG 🔥#GarbeKiRaat," she captioned it.

Nia has also shared the teaser of the song with its release date.

Nia always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actress has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits.

Nia hogged the spotlight with her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV serials Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin to name a few. In addition, Nia made her OTT debut Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel.

