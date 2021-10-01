Nia Sharma Posts a Killer Selfie As She Shoots for Navratri Special Song; Photo Goes Viral

After impressing the audience with her scintillating moves in Do Ghoont song, Nia Sharma is set to entertain fans with yet another music video, for which she is currently shooting. The actress on Friday gave an inside glimpse into her rehearsals from the set.

The actress also shared a killer selfie on her Instagram story in which she is seen all decked up in an ethnic outfit. She completed her look with antique jewellery and nude lip colour. From the looks of her outfit and a sneak-peek shared by her makeup artist Shurabhavin on his Instagram Story, it seems the actress is shooting for a Dandiya number to mark the occasion of Navratri, which is beginning from next week. Check out her selfie here:

When Nia Sharma Was Told ‘You Look So Hot’ at Meeting for Kangana Ranaut Starrer Manikarnika

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT where she had gone to promote her music video, recently took a dig at star kids and said there was nothing special about them except their surname. Earlier, we have seen a lot of celebrities coming out in the open and talking about being an “outsider" and their struggle.

During a radio interview with Siddharth Kanan, Nia recalled her struggling days and said people used to tell her that she isn’t ready for Bollywood. “Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up," Nia said.

Nia Sharma always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actress has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits.

Nia hogged the spotlight with her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV serials Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin to name a few. In addition, Nia made her OTT debut Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.