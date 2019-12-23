Nia Sharma Posts Adorable Birthday Wish for Jamai Raja Co-star Ravi Dubey

Actor Ravi Dubey is celebrating his birthday on December 23. The actor, who is popular for his role in soap opera Jamai Raja, received an adorable wish from his co-star Nia Sharma.

The actress wrote a heartwarming note for Ravi on his special day and posted it with a picture of two. The caption read, "The Man I always love to hate but also respect the most is @ravidubey2312 !! Happiest Birthday Raviiiii .. may our bond remain till eternity."

The Naagin 4 star also mentioned in the post that she wants to drive Ravi’s X7 because it’s her too.

On his 35th birthday, the actor has been showered with warm wishes, which also includes a sweet wish from his wife and actor Sargun Mehta.

Calling Ravi her solar system, Sargun wrote, “Tu toh suraj hai badi, khud ko jala kar bhi sabko roshni deta hai. Tujhse hum sab mein chamak hai .par tujhse zyaada tej , tyjhse zyaada roshni aur kissi mein nahi.”

Sargun wished Ravi with a throwback picture from their vacation in the US. In the picture, Sargun can be seen sitting behind Ravi as the two pose for the lens.

On work front, Sargun Mehta was last seen in a Punjabi film “Jhalle” in 2019. The Qismat actor will be next seen in Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, slated to release on May 29.

