Nia Sharma Posts Cryptic Message, Fans Ask If She is Going to Marry

Nia Sharma is a popular celebrity in the Hindi soap circle. The actor, currently, plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural drama Naagin 4. In the show, Nia’s character Brinda has recently got married to Dev, played by Vijayendra Kumeria. Taking cue from her telly avatar, it seems that Nia is planning to tie the knot in her real life as well.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic marriage tip.

She wrote, “You all better discuss AC temperatures before getting married” and captioned it as “Important things!”

Often couples get into spats over what temperature of the air conditioner is comfortable for them, so the former Khatron ke Khilaadi participant was giving everyone a necessary heads up. But the piece of advice left fans curious and they were scratching their heads for answers. Many commented if the Jamai Raja star was about to get married and having the 'AC temperature talk' with somebody.

One Instagram user wrote, “What do you mean?”

Another asked with shocked emojis, “Are you getting married?”

Several social media users agreed with the actor’s observation and tagged their better halves.

One Instagram user wrote, “I should have” as another commented “absolutely right”.

Even Anita Hassanandani, who is her co-star on Naagin 4 tagged her spouse Rohit Reddy and wrote, “Wish I had”.

Rohit also replied to the post, saying “true story”.