Nia Sharma Raises Temperature with Pole Dance Clip

Nia Sharma, who is the boldest Naagin of Ekta Kapoor’s TV series, is very active on social media. When not working, Nia is busy practicing various dance forms. The actress recently shared a bold video of herself practicing pole dance on her Instagram feed and it is going crazy viral on social media. Nia has once again surprised her fans with this pole dance video of herself. Actually, these days, the actress is practicing pole dance a lot. Nia can be seen wearing a bralette and pink shorts in this dance video.

In the clip, Nia is trying to balance her body while dancing on the pole. Till now, the actress has shared three videos of herself doing the pole dance and people are liking them a lot. Sharing her latest video, Nia wrote this in the caption, ‘Who called it ‘Pole dancing’ and not ‘Maut ka Farmann’… It’s like signing your own death warrant.’ Further in the caption, she has tagged choreographer Lipsa Acharya and wrote, ‘Lipsa won’t be responsible for it.’

For those who are not that active on TV, Nia is in the news these days for her new song Phoonk Le. It was released a few days back. In the video, Nia’s bold and beautiful avatar sent the Internet into a tizzy. As always, fans loved her style and look. After making her fans go crazy with her work on TV and web series, the actress is now winning hearts with her performance in the music video.

Those who have not watched Nia’s latest music video must give it a try. The actress also features in headlines for her social media posts. She is known for her boldness and fearlessness. Nia is not scared of saying or doing whatever she wants and this quality makes her different from others. We are excited to see Nia in her next project.

