Nia Sharma Raises Temperature with Sexy Dance Moves in New Music Video 'Do Ghoont'

Actress Nia Sharma’s new music video titled Do Ghoont has been released. The actress took to Instagram on Monday (September 6) to share a glimpse of the song with the link to the full song. “#DoGhoont kick with @niasharma90,” she wrote in the caption.

Do Ghoont is a mix of groovy dance moves and electrifying beats. Nia can be seen flaunting sexy dance moves in stunning outfits. In an earlier video, the actress can be seen doing the hook-step of the song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The video received compliments from her colleagues including Arjun Bijlani, Shantanu Maheshwari and Reyhana Pandit.

Nia made her television debut in 2010 in a supporting role in the soap, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She followed it with another appearance for the multi-starrer Behenein. She was roped in to play the lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which brought her fame. In Jamai Raja, she plays the role of Roshni Patel. Her performances as Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin Brinda in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel have contributed to making Nia a household name. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s series Twisted. Her recent appearance was in the ZEE5 web series Jamai 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey.

