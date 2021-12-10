Nia Sharma Recalls Being Slut-shamed by Her Own Friends for Her Choice of Outfits

Actress Nia Sharma is famously unapologetic about the way she dresses or carries herself in public. The actress says that she has been slut-shamed by her own friends about her choice of outfits at awards shows. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia said that an ex-boyfriend also had a problem with the way she portrayed herself on social media.

Describing how her friends reacted to her fashion choices, she said, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Then I was told, ‘Why do you walk naked in award functions?’ Naked toh maine English mein bol diya, mujhe toh Hindi mein bola gaya tha (I said it in English but I was told this in Hindi), and by my only friends," she said.

The actress also pointed out that her social media image has caused trouble in her relationships. “A few times, somebody I would be seeing, they had problems with the image portrayal on social media. I did not understand, how is that hampering a personal equation? I never could understand. Social media is social media, usko wahin rehne do na yaar (let it remain that)," she said.

Sometime ago, Nia was trolled for her dance video with actress Reyhna Pandit, in which she wore a backless top. She hit back with another video of her striking poses wearing the same top. “Don’t be reckless while wearing a backless," she wrote, adding a wink-face emoji. The actress has always faced trolls bravely, and gone on to do her own thing no matter what.

Nia is known for television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Box Cricket League. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

