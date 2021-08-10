Nia Sharma Replies to Trolls with Another Sexy Backless Video

Actress Nia Sharma knows how to set the temperature soaring with her sexy pictures and videos. The actress recently treated her fans with a dance video. Sharing the screen with her best friend and actress Reyhna Pandit, Nia hopped on to one of the trends of Instagram Reels. The dance Reel broke the internet, and fans showered love on the actress’s outfit and dance moves. However, a section of users trolled her for being ‘shameless’.

In response to trolls, Nia shared a video wearing the same outfit and this time, striking different poses to show-off her well-toned body. Nia teased the trolls with the video and captioned it, “Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you..Fluck you very much."

Recently, Nia was seen in the Zee TV web series Jamai Raja 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey. The daily soap Jamai Raja along with TV shows like Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai have brought Nia the desired fame. Nia gave a glimpse of her ability to essay bold roles in the thriller web series, Twisted 2.

