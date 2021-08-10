Nia Sharma Replies to Trolls with Sexy Backless Video; Rakhi Sawant Attempts Javelin Throw

Actress Nia Sharma knows how to set the temperature soaring with her sexy pictures and videos. The actress recently treated her fans with a dance video. Sharing the screen with her best friend and actress Reyhna Pandit, Nia hopped on to one of the trends of Instagram Reels. The dance Reel broke the internet, and fans showered love on the actress’s outfit and dance moves. However, a section of users trolled her for being ‘shameless’.

Nia Sharma Replies to Trolls with Another Sexy Backless Video

In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra created history by winning country’s first Gold Medal in Javelin Throw with a gigantic throw of 87.58m. The 23-year-old thrower from Haryana became the 2nd Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal for the country in the history of the Olympics. Social media was flooded with wishes for the gold medalist from all citizens including politicians, actors, and other big celebrities. Athletics Federation of India has decided to name August 7 as ‘National Javelin Throw Day.’ There is no doubt that Javelin has become nation’s obsession these days and for all good reasons. The entertainment queen of the film and TV industry, Rakhi Sawant in her own unique way celebrated the glorifying victory of Neeraj.

Watch: Inspired by Neeraj Chopra, Entertainment Queen Rakhi Sawant Attempts Javelin Throw

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is a complete family man and misses no chance to display his affection for loved ones. Though Sanjay resides in Mumbai with his wife Maanayata Dutt and children - Shahraan and Iqra - his bond with his elder daughter, Trishala Dutt remains strong. Sanjay’s recent birthday post for his daughter is winning hearts. Psychotherapist by profession, Trishala resides in New York. As she celebrates her birthday today, Sanjay dropped an adorable post via his Instagram handle. Sharing a throwback image of himself along with his daughter, the actor penned a heartwarming note in which he mentioned that Trishala was the “most wonderful gift” life gave him.

Sanjay Dutt Takes Trip Down Memory Lane to Wish Daughter Trishala on Her Birthday

Last month, the name of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son was revealed. The actress’ father announced that the couple have named their baby boy as Jeh. As expected, the news was followed with a lot of dialogue on social media. Back in 2016, the couple experienced immense trolling after they named their first son Taimur. A similar episode ensued this time around. The couple has not yet disclosed Jeh’s identity in public.

Saba Ali Khan Reacts as Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Get Trolled for Naming Son Jehangir

As Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial brings together a rare combination of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif is a film about girls on a road trip, several other actresses from the industry cheered for this rare project. Anushka Sharma shared the announcement news on her Instagram Stories and said, “About time. This is so good." Producer Rhea Kapoor reflected the same sentiments, saying, “About time… love to see it! All the best." South star Samantha Akkineni wrote “happy tears" in the comments.

Anushka Sharma Cheers for Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif’s Film Jee Le Zaraa, Says ‘About Time’

