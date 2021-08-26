Nia Sharma Requests Fans Not to Send Gifts on Birthday, Says 'I Truly Feel Embarrassed'

There is no doubt about the fact that actress Nia Sharma boasts a huge fan following. She has been impressing her followers with her work and also keeps updating them with sneak peeks from her life. Fans, too, never shy away from showering their love from her. However, ahead of her birthday in September, Nia requested her fans not to send her gifts as she feels embarrassed. She took to her Instagram stories section to pen a note for her followers.

The note read, ““Hi My Dear fans, well-wishers.. I know you guys are again planning and going out of your way to make my birthday (17th September) so special like last 10 years, for which I am forever grateful and humbled..never received the kind of love otherwise…but it’s genuinely time to move on..I truly feel embarrassed to be accepting gifts by my little fans and I hope you will understand that emotion. I want to request you all to avoid sending presents, stop stressing out..coz you sticking by my side is what I need and I know I have your back always:))).”

Nia recently shared a fun video of her smashing plates and dancing while dining at a restaurant with her gang of friends. Nia enjoyed a night out with actors Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami and Ravi Dubey. They were seen dancing to traditional music and Ravi and Neha were also seen smashing plates as part of the custom. Nia and Ravi had some major fun and videos from the time are proof. Neha wore a trendy white top with similar coloured pants.

On the work front, Nia has not announced any new project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here