Nia Sharma Reveals She Was Out of Work for 9 Months: 'Had Earned Not a Single Penny'

TV actress Nia Sharma has opened up about being out of work for several months after her popular show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, got over in 2013. She said that it was a difficult time for her as she was “all alone in Mumbai," without any friends.

Nia got her first big break in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Maanvi Chaudhary. The show follows the journeys of two sisters Maanvi and Jeevika (Krystle D’Souza) who stand by each other and find their soulmates.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).”

Nia said that back then, Instagram was not a source of income for actors, as it is now. She said that even now, she does not have any “concrete project" but gets work in the form of music videos and brand collaborations.

Nia Sharma recently stunned fans with her surprise entry and shocking exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house. She is currently making headlines for her scintillating dance moves in her newly released music video “Do Ghoont,” which released on Monday.

Nia entered Bigg Boss OTT on September 1 announcing that she is the wild card, who is up to add some ‘toofan’ to the season. However, the next day, Bigg Boss and Nia informed housemates and the audience that she was only a guest on the show.

