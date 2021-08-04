Nia Sharma, Reyhna Pandit Set Internet on Fire With Killer Moves in Latest Video

‘Bold and Beautiful,’ the line is quite apt to describe TV actress Nia Sharma. The star very well knows how to set the temperature soaring with her sexy pictures and videos. The popular actress on Wednesday treated her fans with another dance video. Sharing the screen with her best friend and TV actress Reyhna Pandit, Nia hopped on to one of the trends of Instagram Reels. The dance Reel broke the internet, and her fans flooded the comment section of the post.

In the video, the best friends danced to the beats of Kayla Nicole’s song Bundles feat Taylor Girlz. With their killer moves, Nia and Reyhna left netizens awestruck. Fans showered love on Nia’s outfit and her dance moves. Most of the comments on the post read, “hot”, “stunning”, “graceful”, and “hottie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Reyhna, who has featured in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, shared the same dance clip on her Instagram handle too.

A few days back, Nia had dropped a video featuring her along with Ravi Dubey, Arjit Taneja, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, Uditi Singh, and Karan Grover. The gang appeared to go crazy as they were tripping on the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Like every year, this time too, there have been rumours about Nia entering the Bigg Boss house. The actress has been approached by the makers but so far, no confirmation has been given from her end. Recently, Nia was seen in the ZEE TV web series Jamai Raja 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey. The daily soap Jamai Raja along with TV shows like Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai have brought Nia the desired fame. Nia gave a glimpse of her ability to essay bold roles in the Indian erotic thriller web series, Twisted 2.

