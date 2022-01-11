Nia Sharma Says Phook Le Song Lyrics 'Not Normal', Reveals She Starved Herself To Get A Flat Belly

Nia Sharma’s new song Phoonk Le was released earlier this week. The song, which she described as an ‘item number’, brought back memories of songs such as Omkara’s Beedi and Dabangg’s Munni Badnaam. While Nia won her fans over with her performance in the music video, the television actress has now confessed that she finds the lyrics of the song ‘cheesy.’

In a new interview, Nia was asked if she was worried about inviting trouble due to the lyrics of the song. Nia justified that this isn’t the first time that the word beedi has been in a song and this is also not the first time that a song has such lyrics.

“This isn’t the first time that the word ‘beedi’ is used in a song. Starting from Beedi Jalai Lay and Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja, what are we talking about! So it’s not the first time I am coming across lyrics like that. When this song (came to me)… Usually I don’t pay attention to songs but when it comes my way and I’m getting paid well, I just do it (she laughed). When I heard the lines ‘Chadh Jaa Mere Dil Pe Saanp Sidhi Ki Tarah Mujhe Phoonk Le Balma Raatbhar Bidi Ki Tarah’, I jumped out of my sofa. I told my mom ‘look at this, ye kya song hai?’ This was my first reaction so I don’t expect people to not react in a certain way because ye normal toh nahi hai lyrics (these are not normal lyrics)," she told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

She also spoke about her body issues. She revealed she stopped eating to get a flat tummy. She said that she wasn’t feeling hungry because she had lost her appetite. “I just wanted to go so hard into that song, look so on-point. And I did, I was just looking at my belly and I was like, ‘Look at that’,” she said. She added that she was ‘freaking out’ and ‘shivering’ before the shoot of the song because she was worried of having a paunch.

Nia began her acting journey on television with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. She has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.