Actor Nia Sharma opened up about being called ‘too selective’ but she rejected these claims, adding that music videos are the only things that she is receiving at this moment. She clarified that she is not selective but doesn’t have too many options to select from. She also said that she wants some acting gigs like before.

Nia is known for her unique sense of style, someone who can pull off any outfit but she doesn’t want to be associated with that side of her personality only, her craft is something she wants people to acknowledge. In an interview with Hindustan Times she says, “I want to be known as a performer authentically. I want to be known as somebody who can be relied upon. I want to be known as someone who can instantly be considered for a performance oriented role, and want people to think ‘Hey, if this is a woman centric role, Nia can be a good fit’, “I want to grow on to that level and I want people to grow on that level too. I’m done being called a diva or a fashionista or someone who is known for the looks.”

According to her, she is usually called selective. To be selective, she said that she must get calls and work which, unfortunately, she hasn’t had much luck with lately and she doesn’t know why. Currently, she hasn’t been able to have those kinds of choices in her life. All she has are music videos, and she revealed that she says yes to those.

She concluded by saying that she is not selective but just needs projects to work to feel like an actor again.

Her recent performance was in a music video called ‘Hairaan’ opposite Kunaal Roy Kapoor. The actress had stepped into the industry with popular show ‘Ek Hazaroon Mein Meri Behna Hain’ with the iconic character of Manvi Chaudhury. Later she went on to work with Ravi Dubey for another hit show ‘Jamai Raja’ and till date has taken part in all the “cool” game shows on television- ‘Box cricket League’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.