Nia Sharma Says Star Kids Have Nothing But Their Surnames: 'Take Name Aside, Won't Look at Them Twice'

Nia Sharma, who was last seen as a wild card entry at the Bigg Boss OTT, recently took a dig at star kids and said there is nothing special about them except their surname. Earlier, we have seen a lot of celebrities coming out in the open and talking about being an “outsider" and the struggle.

During a radio interview with Siddharth Kanan, Nia recalled her struggling days and said people used to tell her that she isn’t ready for Bollywood. “Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up," Nia said.

She added, " We are all seeing who those people are, good for them, they are working and having big movies but you take the name aside, will you look at them twice? I am sorry but it’s the reality. They are doing very well, good for them."

Nia even called her meeting with the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi a “waste of her time". The actress revealed that she was asked to meet the makers for a tiny role in the Kangana Ranaut starter.

Nia hogged the spotlight with her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV serials Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin to name a few.

In addition, Nia made her OTT debut Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel.

She is currently seen as Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja 2.

