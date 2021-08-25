Nia Sharma Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy With Her Hot Dance Video

Actress Nia Sharma always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actress has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits. On Wednesday, the actress sent shockwaves throughout her fandom when she shared a video of herself dancing to Touch It by KiDi.

In the video, Nia can be seen dancing with choreographer Meetali Parmar. The actress wore a blue sports bra and black low-waist jeans. She wrote, “Rehearsing for the next music video though, But Stealing time for your own reels is also important (sic)."

The actress recently made headlines when she collaborated with her Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna co-star Krystle D’Souza. They jointly shared a Reel video of themselves twerking inside a vanity van. The caption read, “From vanity to insanity (in-the-vanity) in 0.6 seconds !Another #rakshabandhan special post with my one in a million behna."

Nia also recently shared a dance video, where she was seen grooving to Bolo Ta Ra Ra by Daler Mehndi. She wrote, “Every 90’s kid was like."

On the work front, Nia was last seen in the OTT show Jamai Raja 2.0 with Ravi Dubey. She has a few music videos lined up.

