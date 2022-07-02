Nia Sharma Sets Instagram on Fire As She Grooves to Badshah's 'Tauba' in Sultry Outfit; Watch

Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the TV world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statements. She often grabs attention with her bold avatar. Apart from her voguish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her fantastic performance. The actress recently got featured in Badshah, Malvika Mohanan and Payal Dev’s song Tauba and fans are loving her.

The Jamai Raja actress took to Instagram and treated fans to yet another reel where she kept it all fiery and sultry wearing an all-white cutout outfit. The actress charged up her fans as she partook in the Tauba challenge. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful as she impresses fans with her sensuous moves in the song.



Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actress.

While one fan wrote, “Wow Niu this is outstanding ⚡️ you are incredibly awesome ❤️,,” another social media user added, “Wow that’s perfect.”

A third comment reads, “Awesome .”

The song Tauba was released on YouTube on June 24. It has garnered more than 1.9 million views, and is one of the trending songs .Penned by Badshah and Payal Dev, the song has also been crooned by the musical duo.

Talking about Nia, the actress often drops stunning pictures on her Instagram account, leaving netizens impressed. However, the actress has also ruled headlines because of her bold looks. In a recent interview, Nia Sharma talked about what is written about her and mentioned that she is very different from the kind of image that is generally perceived.

“I am definitely not somebody that is so badly written about, I don’t deserve it. The s****iest of things like Nia Sharma chali, dikh gaye kapde, utar gaye kapde, yeh main nahin hoon yaar (Nia Sharma walked, clothes were seen, clothes were off, I am not that person),” the actress told Bollywood Hungama.

Nia went on to say that whenever somebody searches for her name on Google, all they see are the reports about wardrobe malfunctions, which she said, actually do not even happen. She lashed out at such media reports and urged them not to write such nonsense about her. “For someone who doesn’t know who know Nia Sharma is and somebody has to google, you will not see anything other than malfunctions, jo hote bhi nahi (that don’t even take place). Weird things! Especially for the Hindi publications, I am not someone who will say don’t write par itna gand to mat machao (don’t write such nonsense),” she added.

Nia Sharma made her television debut with the 2010 show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. Later she worked in several shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin among others. She even featured in the web series Twisted. Nia was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0 along with Ravi Dubey.

