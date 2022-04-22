Nia Sharma Sets the Internet Ablaze with Her All-Black Risque Look; Watch

Nia Sharma is one of the most dynamic and boldest actresses in the TV industry. Right from the beginning of her career, she's been a trendsetter in many ways and makes no mistake. Nia enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. From being a part of bold role choices to never giving a damn about trolls, she has come a long way in her career.



Vogue and fashion quotient come naturally to Nia, and that's why she can rock and roll in quite literally any outfit of her choice. Well, right now, she's making hearts go bonkers with her sensational video, and we are loving it.



Take a look at the post here

In the video, shared by her, the actress can be seen donning a black crop top. The star teamed the stylish black top with matching statement pants. Smoky eyes, glossy lips, and highlighted cheeks added drama to her latest look. Also, she completed her look with a necklace and red statement heels. Nia captioned the post as: “All Dressed up But Nowhere to go….”

As soon as the post surfaced, Nia's Instagram family could not resist complimenting the star. Reacting to her post, one of her fans wrote, “Fabulous.” Another commented, “Nailed it.”

A few days back the actress also posted a transformation video from a red spicy western outfit to a desi saree.

Take a look at the post here

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The series premiered on the OTT platforms ZEE5. She was also seen essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show, Naagin. Bankrolled by television queen Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show revolved around the life of a shape-shifting serpent woman whose ultimate motive was only to seek revenge.

