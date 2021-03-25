Nia Sharma Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Sexy Dance Moves, See Video

Nia Sharma recently reached a milestone on her Instagram account. The actress’ followers on the photo-sharing platform crossed the 6 million mark on Tuesday and she decided to celebrate it. Taking to her official handle, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi posted an Instagram reels video. To thank her fans and followers, Nia danced away taking up the trending Rebel challenge. She showed off her moves matching the beats of Zum ft. Shenseea’s hit song Rebel.

In the video, Nia can be seen dressed in a bright red cropped top which features a collar and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a pair of black shorts which she accessorised with a dazzling chain belt. She rounded off her look with stylish boots. In the beauty department, Nia excelled as always. She opted for a fail-safe red-lip look, and left her tresses with blonde highlights open. Known for her bold and beautiful avatar, Nia nails the steps while flaunting her tiny waistline and teasing fans with her scintillating dance moves. A friend joins in the performance and the duo dances like there is no tomorrow. Nia captioned the post saying, “Rebelling my way into 6 Million! Thank you all. #rebelchallenge."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nia gave a sneak peek into her 6 million Instagram followers celebration. She shared a few photos of herself cutting a cake dedicated to the occasion.

Nia was last seen on the small screen in Jamai Raja 2.0 as Roshni. Jamai 2.0, a digital sequel to the television show Jamai Raja, is streaming on the platform Zee 5 from February 26.