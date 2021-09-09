Nia Sharma Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves As 'Do Ghoont' Kicks in; Watch Viral Video

Nia Sharma, who recently stunned fans with her surprise entry and shocking exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house, is making headlines for her scintillating dance moves in her newly released music video “Do Ghoont,” which released on Monday. While the song has nothing new to offer in terms of music, Nia has managed to set the screen on fire.

The original song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and featured Mumtaz. In this new version by Shruti Rane, Nia sways to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography. On Wednesday, the actress recreated the hook step of the remake version with her girlfriends. She also thanked her fans for showering the video with love. Nia captioned the Reel: “#DoGhoont kicking in… So much love pouring in… Thankkk youuuuu for the support… Keep up the craze alive this festive season." (sic)

Sharing her excitement about the song, Nia earlier said, “It’s an incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance. I am thankful for the careful guidance of the choreography by Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya sir, and I hope my fans love this track as much."

Nia Sharma entered Bigg Boss OTT on September 1 announcing that she is the wild card, who is up to add some ‘toofan’ to the season. However, the next day, Bigg Boss and Nia informed housemates and the audience that she was only a guest on the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here