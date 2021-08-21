Nia Sharma Strikes a Sensuous Pose As She Looks Hot in This Bold Photoshoot; See Pics

Nia Sharma has been setting the internet on fire with her sexy photoshoots of late. The actress is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares her drop-dead gorgeous photos from shoots. On Friday, the actress shared two pictures from her latest photoshoot, wherein she was wearing a black crop top and a colour-coordinated leather skirt. The actress glammed up her look with a gold-plated neckpiece.

In one of the photos, Nia is seductively staring at the walls as she oozes glamour. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Staring at those blank walls… so much is written.."

Nia recently shared a fun video of her smashing plates and dancing while dining at a restaurant with her gang of friends. Nia enjoyed a night out with actors Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami and Ravi Dubey. They were seen dancing to traditional music and Ravi and Neha were also seen smashing plates as part of the custom. Nia and Ravi had some major fun and videos from the time are proof. Neha wore a trendy white top with similar coloured pants.

Nia Sharma rose to fame with TV shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Recently, she was seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress was also seen in the song “Tum bewafa ho" alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi. She was announced the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India last year.

