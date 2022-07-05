Nia Sharma Talks About Rrahul Sudhir, Dismisses Relationship Rumours

Nia Sharma is known to be one of the most talented TV actresses in India. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she addressed reports about her rumoured relationship with Rrahul Sudhir. She said, “He’s my friend and that too a very close one, if there is anything anyone else wants me to speak on this topic, there is nothing else. I wouldn’t pretend to not know him because he’s my buddy and we’re the closest and I like him a lot.”

The actress is well-known for her performances in Jamai Raja as Roshni Patel and Naagin season 4 as Brinda, among other shows. She has often occupied spots on the list of trends for her rumoured relationship with Rrahul Sudhir ever since they co-starred in the web series Twisted, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

When she was asked if the two of them were dating, she responded, “If there was anything, we would have been out there.” In addition to this, she said, “There’s no point talking about it and if a yes would make any difference to any of our fans, it’s not going to change anyone’s life, right? Is marriage on cards? No. Is anything else around? So why am I supposed to proclaim or say anything.” The actress concluded her answer by requesting the host to ask the same question to Rrahul Sudhir, as well. “Let him also comment on it,” she said.

Besides addressing the rumours, the actress also talked about the difficulties that she faced during her initial days in Mumbai and got emotional. She shared that she had no idea about what life had in store for her. She also revealed that she’s always been fond of luxury cars and would’ve bought one for herself years ago, but she doesn’t like showing off like other celebs in showbiz.

