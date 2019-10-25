Nia Sharma to Star in Naagin 4, But Won't be a Shapeshifting Snake Woman Herself
TV actress Nia Sharma is excited with the collaboration since she believes that starring in one Ekta Kapoor's shows will take her career a notch ahead.
Image: Instagram
On Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor announced that Nia Sharma would be entering the fourth season of the hit TV show franchise Naagin 4. The Jamai Raja actress is excited with the collaboration since she believes that starring in one of the TV mogul's shows will take her career a notch ahead.
"I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me me to become the most popular actor there is," Nia told Mumbai Mirror. She will be a part of Naagin 4, but she won't be playing a 'naagin' herself. Nia said she is already feeling the pressure of carrying the successful forward.
Naagin is one of the most popular supernatural franchises on TV. Nia reveals that she was offered a similar show on a rival channel whose sole agenda was to create a franchise as big as Naagin. She was recently seen on the web series Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey, which was a follow-up of the hit Jamai Raja that Nia played a lead on.
The actress was voted third sexiest Asian women in 2016 and second sexiest the following year by a British newspaper. She stirred up controversies with her show Twisted for smoking, kissing a girl and killing another on screen. "I was labelled a bold, vulgar wannabe. Today every actress on the web is doing the same thing. I'm glad I did it when it when it was unique," said Nia.
Last year, Vikram Bhatt had announced a film with her, but Nia turned it down. "It did not resonate with me, so I let it go. Another actress is doing it," she said.
