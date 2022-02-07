Nia Sharma Turns Heads With Her White Lehenga And Red Bold Heels At Her Brother's Wedding

Indian television actress Nia Sharma always makes a bold style statement. Be it at promotional events or at weddings, she doesn’t shy away from experimenting. On Monday, Nia again headlines by posting pictures of herself in a lehenga-choli. However, instead of opting for a colourful outfit, Nia slipped into a pearl white lehenga.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nia revealed she wore the outfit at her brother Vinay Sharma’s wedding. In the latest post, she is seen seated on a sofa and in between getting comfortable on the couch. In one picture, she was seen removing her red bold heels while in another she was seen kicking back and taking a minute for herself.

Nia matched the lipstick and nail paint with her red heels, completing her beautiful look. She captioned the post, “Before I throw my heels away" and also thanked designer Suman Guha for her dress. People have been reacting to the post with love emojis and comments appreciating the beautiful dress. “Uffffff❤️🔥," read a comment. “Kitni khoobsurat ho di (You look so beautiful)," added another.

The actress has been sharing pictures from the wedding preparation. Over the weekend, she shared a picture in which she was seen showing off her mehndi with her brother.

Nia recently shares how she feels when someone calls her hot or sexy. While speaking with Pinkvilla, she said she has never gotten used to hearing people praise her. She said she does not consider herself a ‘hot woman’ but just a woman. “Somebody tells me, ‘Nia you look so pretty, you are so hot,’ and I take it like, ‘Why is he trying to tell me wrong things’ because I don’t get it,” she said.

Nia was recently seen in Nikita Gandhi’s music video Phoonk Le, where her dance performance was widely praised.

