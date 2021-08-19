Nia Sharma Turns up the Heat in Crop Top with Puffed Sleeves and Mini Skirt, See Pics

Nia Sharma treated her Insta family with some alluring pictures as she turned up the heat in a stylish crop top with puffed sleeves and a mini skirt. Nia’s all black ensemble went well with her make up and wet hair look. She also wore high heels and posed for some stunning pictures on social media. These pictures are seemingly from a professional shoot and fans are showering loads of love on the actress.

Nia Sharma Makes Heads Turn, Looks Seductive In These Sexy Pictures

Nia also shared a fun video of her smashing plates and dancing while dining at a restaurant with her gang of friends. Nia enjoyed a night out with actors Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami, Ravi Dubey and others. They were seen dancing to traditional music and Ravi and Neha were also seen smashing plates as part of the custom. Nia and Ravi had some major fun and videos from the time are proof.

Nia was recently seen in the song Tum bewafa ho alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

(With IANS inputs)

