Nia Sharma Turns up the Heat with Pics in Barbie Theme Tube Top and Unbuttoned Pants

Actress Nia Sharma took to social media on Saturday to share some glamorous pictures of herself dressed in a Barbie theme tube top and unbuttoned white pants. She styled her bold look with a couple of jewellery pieces in the neck and wrist and set style goals for the millenials.

Nia Sharma Goes Bold, Shows Off Her Curves In These Sexy Pictures

Take a look at some of Nia’s pics from the recent photoshoot. She captioned the post, “To the moon and back."

Nia knows how to entertain her fans. Known for her bold sense of style, Nia holds no qualms in rocking the trendiest looks. The diva managed to impress fashion experts with her latest look. She shared sultry images of herself posing in a black tube top and white denim. Nia looked spectacular as she flaunted a plunging neckline and the ensemble that accentuated her legs.

Nia made her television debut in 2010 in a supporting role in the soap, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She followed it with another appearance for the multi-starrer Behenein.

She was roped in to play the lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which brought her fame. In Jamai Raja, she plays the role of Roshni Patel. Her performances as Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin Brinda in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel have contributed to making Nia a household name. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s series Twisted. Her most recent appearance was in the ZEE5 web series Jamai 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey. Up next, Nia has a few music videos in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here