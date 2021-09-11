Nia Sharma Welcomes Ganpati Bappa in Her Home, Shares a Glimpse of Her Celebrations

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun and celebrities, like every year, are hosting puja at their homes. Popular television actress Nia Sharma, too, welcomed the Ganpati idol at her home and shared a couple of photos from her festival celebrations. Nia could be seen donning a white salwar kameez and paired it with a vibrant red dupatta with flower embroideries on it. In one of the photos, she is sitting in front of the idol and in another picture, her dog makes an appearance.

She captioned the post as, “Ganpati bappaaaaa Moryaaaa💯🙌✨ @shagun08 💯🙌❤️ your lil Ganesha is so cute."

This year, a lot of small screen celebrities have been spotted bringing their beloved Ganesha home with much excitement.

Actor Arjun Bijlani shared in a recent Instagram post that the wait is finally over because “Bappa is home.” He thanked Ganesha for everything. He posted Instagram Reelson the photo-sharing platform in which the popular actor gave a glimpse of the beautiful idol in his home.

Rithvik Dhanjani, best known as a television presenter, shared Instagram Reels. He showed a self-made Ganesha in the video and wrote, “Jai Shree Ganesh. And he’s arrived.”

Meanwhile, Nia recently released a music video “Do Ghoont,” and her dance moves have been making headlines since then.

