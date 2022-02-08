Nia Sharma's Brother Is Now Married. 'Nazar Na Lage,' She Writes Sharing Stunning Pics From His Wedding

Indian television actress Nia Sharma is currently having a gala time in Delhi. The Naagin actress, who often grabs the eyeball with her sizzling outfit and dance videos, is in the national capital for her brother Vinay Sharma’s wedding. The actress has been sharing glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities on her official Instagram account and leaving all the fans and followers in awe with the stunning photos. Now, the champion of Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India has shared the pictures from her brother’s main wedding festivity and fans can’t keep calm. Nia shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account that has more than 7.1 million followers. Fans can also see glimpses of the bride and groom who are looking beautiful in their traditional attires.

As it can be seen in the first photo, beautiful bride Mahak and Vinay are having a cute moment together. The second picture was taken during the Jaimala ceremony, in the picture Nia is standing right behind her brother. In the third picture, both bride and groom are sitting in the mandap and smiling at each other, while a few guests can be seen in the background. One can also see the actress, who is looking lovely in her white outfit, dancing with her brother to the beats of dhol in one of the pictures.

While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “And Like that, TWO PEOPLE IN LOVE FOUND A WAY TO MAKE IT WORK. Nazar na lage." She also used the hashtag bhai ki shadi and tagged her brother along with others in the picture. So far, the post has garnered more than 1 lakh likes. Netizens have showered their love in the comment section. Many celebrities have also taken the opportunity to congratulate the family.

Actor and model Indraneil Sengupta commented,"Hey Congratulations Vinay Sharma!! Here’s to forever." Bollywood actress Lataa Saberwal commented, “Congratulations." Actor Vishal Singh dropped a handful of heart emoticons in the comments section.

