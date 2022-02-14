Nia Sharma's Workout Video is The Monday Motivation We Need

Nia Sharma, who started her career with the small screen, has impressed everyone with her bold onscreen presence in music videos like Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and others. In a recent video that has gone viral, Nia Sharma shows off her back while working out at the gym.

Tagging her trainer Sushil Khatri, Nia wrote, “Wasn’t the one to ever enter a gym but once you do, it kind of sucks you in.” The video has received more than 50,000 likes so far and her fans and industry friends are lauding her dedication. Naagin 4 fame Shalin Bhanot, who played the role of Keshav in the series, commented, “Ufffff..never turn your back on us..hum toh maar hi jayenge pun intended.” Nisha Rawal wrote, “Your hard work always shows.”

Recently, Nia Sharma’s elder brother Vinay tied the knot in a private function in Delhi. Nia shared a few glimpses from the ceremony while congratulating her brother on Instagram. In the viral pictures, Nia looked stunning in a white lehenga and shared many fun moments from the function.

For the unversed, Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She is best known for playing the role of Manvi Chaudhary on Star Plus’s Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as well as Roshni Patel on Colors TV’s Jamai Raja and Brinda in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. In 2020, she won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, which was a special edition.

Apart from this, she was most recently seen in the second season of her web series, Jamai 2.0 starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma in the lead. The show was released digitally on ZEE5.

