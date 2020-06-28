Niall Horan Interrupted While Performing on 'The Den', Fans Rally Behind Him

Singer Niall Horan had some fan support coming his way on social media as he was unceremoniously interrupted during his performance on The Den as part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief, which aimed at rising funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Den presenter Ray D'Arcy was reunited with Zig, Zag and Dustin the Turkey (muppets) during Saturday night’s four-hour fundraiser and while Niall was performing his track Black and White, Ray cut him in the middle and the muppets said, "We want Harry Styles."

Fans were very upset with the host's gesture towards the performer and tweeted in unison to express their displeasure as 'Respect Niall Horan' trended on social media.

Check out some reactions to the hashtag here.

That was so disrespectful n he doesn't deserve that

RESPECT NIALL HORAN pic.twitter.com/H7G7JBUcIh — , (@SummerEvening28) June 28, 2020

What happened with Niall is disrespectful to him and to his fans. He is a solo artist now and idk why people are taking so long adjusting to this? IT'S BEEN 5 YEARS, HE IS NIALL HORAN NOW, NOT NIALL FROM ONE DIRECTION. Yes the band was a big part of his life, but don't you think — Tιყα²⁸ | ❯❯❯❯ | (@louissunflowerr) June 28, 2020

So so so disrespectful. Who does this dude think he is. You can’t just cut off Niall to compare him or make a joke. You are disrespecting the king RESPECT NIALL HORAN pic.twitter.com/jbzHb7ujia — MeganRose (@1d_boysof) June 28, 2020

When would u learn to respect everyone?!!! This boy is talented what the hell was that fucking joke?!!

Say sorry to Niall Horan!!!

#RESPECTNIALLHORAN

We Love You Niall pic.twitter.com/5ia0FsSWCy — ⁷ (@nilofrstylinson) June 28, 2020

