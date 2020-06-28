MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Niall Horan Interrupted While Performing on 'The Den', Fans Rally Behind Him

Niall Horan (L)

Niall Horan (L)

Niall Horan sang for audiences as part of a fundraiser but fans were upset over how his performance was interrupted midway.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
Share this:

Singer Niall Horan had some fan support coming his way on social media as he was unceremoniously interrupted during his performance on The Den as part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief, which aimed at rising funds for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Den presenter Ray D'Arcy was reunited with Zig, Zag and Dustin the Turkey (muppets) during Saturday night’s four-hour fundraiser and while Niall was performing his track Black and White, Ray cut him in the middle and the muppets said, "We want Harry Styles."

Fans were very upset with the host's gesture towards the performer and tweeted in unison to express their displeasure as 'Respect Niall Horan' trended on social media.

Check out some reactions to the hashtag here.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:
Next Story
Loading