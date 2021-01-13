Nic Pizzolatto, Matthew McConaughey Series 'Redeemer' Scrapped At FX

Los Angeles: “True Detective” duo Matthew McConaughey reunion project, “Redeemer”, is no longer happening at FX. According to Variety, McConaughey, who was set to star and executive produce the project, has left the project.

Pizzolatto had signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions as part of the deal for the series. However, the writer might exit the deal, even though there are still two years left. “Redeemer”, inspired by author Patrick Coleman”s novel “The Churchgoer”, was announced in January 2020.

The story is about a former minister turned dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit. McConaughey and Pizzolatto previously teamed on the critically acclaimed first season of HBO’s”True Detective”, in which the Oscar-winning actor played Detective Rust Cohle.

The actor’s performance earned him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.