Nicholas Hoult Joins Cast of Mission Impossible 7 & 8
Nicholas Hoult is speculated to play a pivotal role in the upcoming 'MI' films since both will be shot back-to-back. Read below for details.
Image Couresy: Nicholas Hoult Instagram
Nicholas Hoult is all set to play the character of a secret agent in Tom Cruise's franchise-action film Mission: Impossible. He recently took to Instagram to reveal that he would be joining the film series.
Hoult's entry into the franchise was first revealed by Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie, who shared a photo of the actor with the caption, "Love to. Though why stop at a little?". This was followed by the hashtag #MI78. This suggests that Hoult will probably be appearing in both, the seventh and eighth installment of the franchise.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Love to. Though why stop at a little? @christophermcquarrie #MI78
A post shared by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult) on
Hoult joining the franchise for at least two films does not come as a surprise. This is because director McQuarrie had earlier announced that Mission Impossible 7 & 8 would be shot back to back. Fans can probably expect the character to play a major role in the films as he is set to appear in both.
Other cast members revealed to be joining the film include Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Currently, the release dates of Mission Impossible 7 & 8 are for July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022.
