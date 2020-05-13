Nick Cordero Wakes up from Coma Weeks After Doctors Amputated His Leg for Coronavirus Treatment

Weeks after doctors amputated his leg as part of his coronavirus treatment, Broadway actor Nick Cordero is reported to have wakened up from a medically induced coma, Tuesday. Cordero is said to have been able to open his eyes and respond to commands from doctors, though he is still weak.

Taking to Instagram, Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared that the actor was making progress by responding to the doctor’s commands. In the video, Kloots is seen with the couple’s infant son, Elvis.

“Dada is awake, he is awake guys. I asked the doctor today, ‘Can we say he’s awake?’ He is awake. It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy," she is heard saying in the video.

In a following Instagram story, Kloots explained that his mental cognizance is returning but it will still be a long road to recovery.

She also posted a picture with Elvis where she is seen sharing a kiss with her son.

Canadian-born Cordero had been admitted to the hospital for what initially appeared to be pneumonia, Kloots wrote on Instagram on April 1.

Following that, Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and has been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

His wife has been sending him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he could see them when he woke up, and urging friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long.

Follow @News18Movies for more