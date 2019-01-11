GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame

Samuel L Jackson who essays the role of Nick Fury says that Captain Marvel is the strongest superhero and she's the saviour Avengers need to defeat Thanos.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
In the post credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury summons Captain Marvel to save the Earth. Since then fans have been speculating that she's the saviour Avengers need to defeat Thanos, however, they had no confirmation.

Recently, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Samuel L Jackson who essays the role of S.H.I.E.L.D head Nick Fury confirmed that Captain Marvel can time travel. Talking about the jagged phase of the Avengers, he hinted that Carol Danvers is the apparently the strongest character and she will be an aid in saving the Earth and its mightiest heroes.

The publication quoted him as saying, "She’s pretty much the strongest character -- in terms of someone with powers are able to do things -- in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it's gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now -- we saw throughout Infinity War -- so now we know that we need something that's as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we'll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she's capable of. She's one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so..."

Samuel also talked about his character's evolution from Iron Man and how is it different from the 90's self. "Probably not as cynical just yet. Things are changing. The world is changing for him, how he views it in terms of who we are in respect to the rest of the galaxy and there [being] a much greater thing out there than who we are and what we are -- and that they pose a greater threat than anyone even knows and we literally have no defenses against them," said Samuel.

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios treated their fans with a special look of Captain Marvel. In the 1 minute 30 second long trailer we see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel taking on Skrulls and Kree. In the meantime, Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who is all young and has both the eyes functional, asks Carol Danvers to prove that she's not a shapeshifter. And as her proof, Danvers blows up a door behind Fury confusing him further. By the end, the two join hands to turn down Skrulls and Kree, and save the Earth.



Captain Marvel will hit the screens on March 8 and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
