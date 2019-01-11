English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
Samuel L Jackson who essays the role of Nick Fury says that Captain Marvel is the strongest superhero and she's the saviour Avengers need to defeat Thanos.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
In the post credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury summons Captain Marvel to save the Earth. Since then fans have been speculating that she's the saviour Avengers need to defeat Thanos, however, they had no confirmation.
Recently, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Samuel L Jackson who essays the role of S.H.I.E.L.D head Nick Fury confirmed that Captain Marvel can time travel. Talking about the jagged phase of the Avengers, he hinted that Carol Danvers is the apparently the strongest character and she will be an aid in saving the Earth and its mightiest heroes.
The publication quoted him as saying, "She’s pretty much the strongest character -- in terms of someone with powers are able to do things -- in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it's gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now -- we saw throughout Infinity War -- so now we know that we need something that's as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we'll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she's capable of. She's one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so..."
Samuel also talked about his character's evolution from Iron Man and how is it different from the 90's self. "Probably not as cynical just yet. Things are changing. The world is changing for him, how he views it in terms of who we are in respect to the rest of the galaxy and there [being] a much greater thing out there than who we are and what we are -- and that they pose a greater threat than anyone even knows and we literally have no defenses against them," said Samuel.
On Tuesday, Marvel Studios treated their fans with a special look of Captain Marvel. In the 1 minute 30 second long trailer we see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel taking on Skrulls and Kree. In the meantime, Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who is all young and has both the eyes functional, asks Carol Danvers to prove that she's not a shapeshifter. And as her proof, Danvers blows up a door behind Fury confusing him further. By the end, the two join hands to turn down Skrulls and Kree, and save the Earth.
Captain Marvel will hit the screens on March 8 and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26.
Follow @news18movies for more
Recently, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Samuel L Jackson who essays the role of S.H.I.E.L.D head Nick Fury confirmed that Captain Marvel can time travel. Talking about the jagged phase of the Avengers, he hinted that Carol Danvers is the apparently the strongest character and she will be an aid in saving the Earth and its mightiest heroes.
The publication quoted him as saying, "She’s pretty much the strongest character -- in terms of someone with powers are able to do things -- in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it's gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now -- we saw throughout Infinity War -- so now we know that we need something that's as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we'll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she's capable of. She's one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so..."
Samuel also talked about his character's evolution from Iron Man and how is it different from the 90's self. "Probably not as cynical just yet. Things are changing. The world is changing for him, how he views it in terms of who we are in respect to the rest of the galaxy and there [being] a much greater thing out there than who we are and what we are -- and that they pose a greater threat than anyone even knows and we literally have no defenses against them," said Samuel.
On Tuesday, Marvel Studios treated their fans with a special look of Captain Marvel. In the 1 minute 30 second long trailer we see Brie Larson as Captain Marvel taking on Skrulls and Kree. In the meantime, Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who is all young and has both the eyes functional, asks Carol Danvers to prove that she's not a shapeshifter. And as her proof, Danvers blows up a door behind Fury confusing him further. By the end, the two join hands to turn down Skrulls and Kree, and save the Earth.
Captain Marvel will hit the screens on March 8 and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26.
Follow @news18movies for more
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results