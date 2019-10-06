Everybody Doesn't Like His Stuff Either: Samuel L Jackson Responds to Martin Scorsese's 'Marvel Movies Not Cinema' Comment
Martin Scorsese said he has seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences".
image of martin scorsese, samuel l jackson, courtesy of Instagram
The past week has been an interesting battlefield on social media. It started after Martin Scorsese in an interview with Empire Magazine stated that he does not consider superhero film as cinema adding that he tried to watch them but he couldn't. Following this, he received backlash from multiple Marvel directors. Now Samuel L. Jackson weighed in his opinion on the matter.
Read: Superhero Film Directors React to Martin Socrsese's 'Marvel Movies Not Cinema' Comment
While the other responses came from people feeling hurt by Scorsese's comment, Jackson managed to not take them to his heart. On the red carpet for a gala celebrating the opening of Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta, he said, "That's like saying Bugs Bunny ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn't like his stuff either. We happen to but everybody doesn't. There are a lot of Italian-Americans who think he shouldn't be making films about them like that. Everybody's got an opinion. Ain't gonna stop anyone from making a movie."
Samuel L Jackson reacts to Martin Scorsese's #Marvel comments: "Films are films. everybody doesn't like his stuff either"#TylerPerryStudios pic.twitter.com/UHGjxPVDId
— Variety (@Variety) October 5, 2019
What Martin Scorsese had said in his interview exactly was, "I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."
Martin Scorsese's comment may have hurt some filmmakers but it does not come as a surprise. Scorsese is known for his work with drama and thriller films that often involve violence and dark humor as well. Such themes differ from the themes that are more commonly used in superhero films.
As Samuel Jackson pointed out that "everybody has an opinion".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Bigg Boss 13: Zareen Khan Slams Journalist Shefali Bagga for Body Shaming Rashami Desai
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Take Step Towards Environment Conservation
- Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their Two Year Anniversary, Ten Year Story