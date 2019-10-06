Take the pledge to vote

Everybody Doesn't Like His Stuff Either: Samuel L Jackson Responds to Martin Scorsese's 'Marvel Movies Not Cinema' Comment

Martin Scorsese said he has seen some of the Marvel Studios projects and found them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences".

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
The past week has been an interesting battlefield on social media. It started after Martin Scorsese in an interview with Empire Magazine stated that he does not consider superhero film as cinema adding that he tried to watch them but he couldn't. Following this, he received backlash from multiple Marvel directors. Now Samuel L. Jackson weighed in his opinion on the matter.

Read: Superhero Film Directors React to Martin Socrsese's 'Marvel Movies Not Cinema' Comment

While the other responses came from people feeling hurt by Scorsese's comment, Jackson managed to not take them to his heart. On the red carpet for a gala celebrating the opening of Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta, he said, "That's like saying Bugs Bunny ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn't like his stuff either. We happen to but everybody doesn't. There are a lot of Italian-Americans who think he shouldn't be making films about them like that. Everybody's got an opinion. Ain't gonna stop anyone from making a movie."

 

 

What Martin Scorsese had said in his interview exactly was, "I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Martin Scorsese's comment may have hurt some filmmakers but it does not come as a surprise. Scorsese is known for his work with drama and thriller films that often involve violence and dark humor as well. Such themes differ from the themes that are more commonly used in superhero films.

As Samuel Jackson pointed out that "everybody has an opinion".

 

 

