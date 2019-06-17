Nick Jonas' Adorable Father's Day Wish for Priyanka Chopra's Parents Left Her Teary-eyed

Ever since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced their relationship and tied the knot, the two have made sure to make each other feel special in the most adorable way possible. Be it Priyanka celebrating Easter with Nick's family, or Nick posting 'love-filled' posts for his wife, their social media posts echo of mutual love and respect they have for each other and their families.

June 16, which marked both Father's day and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, the two took to social media to express love for their parents. Nick posted two pictures on Father's Day-- his childhood picture with his father Kevin and Priyanka's throwback picture with her dad and wished if he'd had the chance to know the latter. "Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world," he captioned the picture.

Overwhelmed by his gesture, Priyanka wrote, "you're so sweet, I Love you," along with a teary-eyed emoji. Nick also took to his Instagram story to wish Priyanka's mother on her birthday.

Likewise, Priyanka posted pictures with her and Nick's father. Sharing a picture with her father-in-law she wrote, "Happy Father’s Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth Love you loads."

She also shared a throwback picture with her parents and wrote, "Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life" (sic)

On the work front, Nick Jonas, along with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, will soon embark on the Happiness Begins tour. Whereas, Priyanka will mark her Bollywood comeback with The Sky Is Pink . The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. It is based on the life of late Aisha Chaudhary, a girl who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more