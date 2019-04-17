English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are In No Hurry to Have a Child
In a statement quoted by the Daily Mail, Nick Jonas said that he and wife Priyanka Chopra are "taking their time" and have no plans for a child yet.
Image: Instagram
Singer-actor Nick Jonas and his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not looking to expand their family just yet. The 26-year-old musician was asked by Extra if he and the 36-year-old actress were going to have a child anytime soon, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Nick gave a simple four-word answer saying: "We're taking our time."
In February, when Priyanka was attending the Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway show at the New York Fashion Week, rumours of her pregnancy started spreading. However, Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, said in a statement that it was her dress, its fitting and the suggestive camera angle that made it look like that she was expecting. She went on to quash the rumours.
The couple got married in India in December last year. Priyanka and Nick had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.
Earlier, this week Priyanka was seen stepping out in a stylish look as she flashed her belly ring on an outing in New York. The actress showed off her piercing while sporting a cropped white top with jeans, adding a plaid multi-hued coat on Monday in the city.
On the work front, Priyanka has announced a collaborative project with Mindy Kaling, which is supposed to be a comedy series. Her Bollywood film The Sky is Pink will also release this year.
