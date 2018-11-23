GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nick Jonas Arrives in Delhi for Thanksgiving, Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra 'Welcomes Home'. See Pics

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 7:37 AM IST
(Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)
New Delhi: Ahead of his wedding with actress Priyanka Chopra, American singer Nick Jonas has arrived in India on Thursday.

As Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming film "The Sky is Pink" in the capital, she personally welcomed Nick here and later posted a loved-up photograph with him on Instagram.

Along with the photograph, the actress wrote: "Welcome home baby."

View this post on Instagram

Welcome home baby... 😍

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



As soon as Priyanka treated her fans with the the couple's selfie, congratulatory wishes from fans and film fraternity members have begun pouring in for them.

Earlier, Nick had posted an Instagram story bidding goodbye to New York city.

View this post on Instagram

See you later NYC...

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on



Later on Thursday night, Priyanka posted a 'Happy Thanksgiving' picture with her family on instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



It has been reported that Priyanka will tie the knot in December at Jodhpur's grand Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The details, including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.

The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
