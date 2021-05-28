Nick Jonas Asked Kevin Jonas to Call Priyanka Chopra After He Cracked His Rib in Accident

American singer Nick Jonas, who recently met with a bike accident, revealed on James Corden’s The Late Late Show how he told wife Priyanka Chopra about the mishap. During a recent appearance on the show, Nick said his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas both witnessed the accident, and he had to decide which one of them should call his wife to tell her that he was alright.

During the show, Nick light-heartedly talked about his accident and said that he was feeling fine and was amazed at how fast he had recovered. The 28-year-old singer had suffered a rib crack while he was shooting along with his brothers. Joe also adds how Kevin may have run into Nick’s bike, which played a role in his accident. However, Kevin clarified that they have not looked at the footage yet, and hence it cannot be ascertained.

James then asked Nick, which brother he decided to call when he was down on the ground in pain. Nick admitted that the incident was a real test of trust. He mentioned that as the medics were attending to him and taking him inside the ambulance, he was thinking which brother he would ask to call Priyanka. Nick told James that he was not in the spot where he could call her himself, and hence he had to choose between Joe and Kevin.

The Voice coach decided to hand his phone to Kevin, the eldest Jonas brother, to call Priyanka and inform her what had happened. “It’s kinda telling,” said Kevin as Nick mentioned his name. The Jonas Brothers appeared on the late-night talk show on Wednesday, where they indulged in some interesting conversations.

Earlier this week, Nick also posted a note of gratitude for his wife on Instagram. Nick wrote in the Instagram caption how Priyanka helped him as he was healing from the accident and was able to host the Billboard Music Awards.

