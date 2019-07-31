Nick Jonas' 'Biggest Fan' Priyanka Chopra is Super Kicked About His Happiness Begins Tour

The Jonas Brothers are all set to embark on their Happiness Begins tour and Priyanka Chopra can't keep calm. The actress is super excited about her husband Nick Jonas going on the road with his brothers to promote their fifth studio album.

The Happiness Begins tour is just seven days away and the couple shared their excitement on Instagram. Nick shared a video on his Instagram account, saying, "So it is July 31st, that means we are officially one week away from the start of the Happiness Begins tour. Couldn't be more excited."

Priyanka is seen lounging on a bed behind Nick and cheers for him loudly as Nick talks about the tour. The 26-year-old singer pans the camera towards his wife, and says, "She's excited. We are so excited!" Nick posted the video with the caption, "One week away from the start of the #happinessbeginstour who’s ready?" The tour is set to begin on August 7, 2019 in Miami, and is set to conclude on February 22, 2020 in Paris.

Many fans noticed Priyanka's excitement in the video and dubbed her the biggest fan of Nick, calling the American singer lucky to have such a supporting wife. One fan wrote, "I love how much all your wives support you guys! We're lucky to have some new super fans." Another wrote, "You may think you're the biggest Jonas brothers fan but if you're not priyanka Chopra Jonás, you're wrong."

One more user wrote, "I am super excited, love how much your wife support you as always, Nick you such a lucky guys to have this beautiful wife in your life (sic)."

Nick shared another video in his Instagram stories of Priyanka playing his music for him as he talks to his fans. The Sucker singer married Priyanka in Decemer 2018 and the two have been setting couple goals ever since, being as loving and supportive as newlyweds can be.

