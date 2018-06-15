Nick Jonas' Brother Kevin Opens Up About Priyanka Chopra, Says She's Amazing

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently the talk of the town with her rumoured relationship with singer Nick Jonas and their public appearances together. From dinner dates to airport appearances and attending a wedding together, Priyanka and Nick are sharing a great vibe with each other, as well as the paparazzi at the moment.Recently, Nick's elder brother and former member of the band Jonas Brothers, Kevin, talked about the wedding Nick and Priyanka attended with the entire Jonas family. In an interview with E!News Kevin said, "It was a great wedding, we had a great time. One of our best friends and one of the closest people in our life Rachel got married this weekend. So, we were all there to help and celebrate and see everybody. We were in it, my daughter was the flower girl, so it was awesome."Talking about Priyanka's presence at the wedding and in Nick's life right now, he said, "You have to ask Nick about that. We have met her in the past. She is super-awesome. But, that’s Nick’s thing and he can say what he wants to say."Nick and the Bollywood queen were photographed as they walked arm in arm to the venue of the wedding. While Priyanka dazzled in a bright olive wrap dress, Nick looked dapper in a blue suit which he teamed up with white sneakers. Priyanka was also clicked laughing and mingling with Nick's friends and family over brunch.Post the wedding, the rumoured couple was again spotted together at the airport and enjoying a dinner date away from the eyes of the paparazzi.