Nick Jonas Calls Himself Fortunate to Have ‘Muse’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas

American singer Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas often turn heads with their amazing chemistry. The duo never misses a chance to praise each other and express their love for each other. Nick’s recent interview with L’OFFICIEL is making the headlines as he called his wife the source of his inspiration when he’s writing. He also revealed that he considers himself really fortunate to have that his ‘muse’ that propels him to continue to write. The singer seems to be smitten in the way he talks about his wife. The singer is currently enjoying the success of his newly released music album Spaceman.

During his interview, Nick also revealed that both of them try to spend time together as much as they can from their busy work schedule. He said, “We’re together as much as we can be to the bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart”.

Meanwhile, the couple recently created stir on social media with their pictures from the BAFTA award. While Priyanka opted for an embellished jacket with an open front and a pair of silky white trousers, Nick stole the show in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo as they walked together on the red carpet. PeeCee and Nick have also shared glimpses of their looks on social media. In one of the pictures where the lovebirds can be seen posing for the camera, PeeCee captioned it as ‘Hot Date’.

On the work front, while Nick is busy promoting his album Spaceman, PeeCee had been shooting the Amazon Prime series Citadel. The actress also has the romantic drama Text For You and The Matrix 4 to look forward to. She was last seen in The White Tiger and the film garnered a lot of praise from all across the world.

