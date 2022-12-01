Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Love' As They Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Singer Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 1. On this special day, the Only Human singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped two unseen pictures from his and PeeCee’s wedding. In the first picture, Nick can be seen kissing his ladylove on her hand. In another picture, which is from their Indian wedding, Nick and Priyanka can be seen posing romantically for the camera.

In the caption of his post, Nick addressed Priyanka as his ‘love’ and wrote, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. ❤️ happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra."

Soon after the picture was shared, fans and followers of the couple flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. “You two are such a beautiful couple. Take care of each other, happy anniversary," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “One of the prettiest wedding dresses I’ve ever seen". “Happy Anniversary Nick & Priyanka ❤️! May You Both Live Forever ♾ Happily Ever After !" a third comment read.

Earlier today, Priyanka’s bestie Tamanna Dutt also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from what appears to be desi girl’s birthday bash. In the click, the two stars were seen holding arms as they watched fireworks. “Happy Anniversary! Here’s to always celebrating every day every moment when you are together," Tamanna wrote in the caption.

