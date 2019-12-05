Nick Jonas Calls Wife Priyanka Chopra His Inspiration After She Wins UNICEF Award
Priyanka Chopra was bestowed with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by The United Nations Children's Fund for her service as a Goodwill Ambassador for 13 years.
Actress Priyanka Chopra, left, and singer Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the Chopard Love event at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra recently received the UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her service as the organisation's Goodwill Ambassador. Husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to commemorate this achievement and posted a heartwarming message for his wife, saying that she inspires him every single day.
"So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love.” He had earlier commented on Priyanka's post on receiving the award, saying, “So inspired by you everyday. Congratulations beautiful.”
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life. Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support. @natashapal for being here. @danasupnick @anjula_acharia @loumtaylor @sonyaguardo
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
The actress received the award at the Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday night, from veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life,” she said at the event.
The actress opened up about her journey with UNICEF. “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer," she shared.
“I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years,” the actress further added.
Check out her acceptance speech below:
The Danny Kaye award is named after the American actor who served as UNICEF’s first Goodwill Ambassador.
